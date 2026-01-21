Gwinnett’s Game-Changing Grant!

Big wins in sports aren’t always measured on scoreboards. Sometimes they show up as brighter fields, fuller rosters, and kids who finally get a chance to play. That is exactly what’s happening within Gwinnett County Public Schools thanks to a new grant from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation. A $6.3 million investment, the grant aims to improve youth sports access and remove barriers that keep students on the sidelines.

For local families, this means fewer fees, safer facilities, and schedules that actually work for working parents. For student athletes, it means more time on the field and more opportunities to try something new without worrying about cost or logistics.

The grant will bring new lighting to six middle school athletic fields, opening the door for safer nighttime play and more flexible practice times. That alone is a big deal in a county where fields are often booked solid from dismissal to dusk. Even better, the funding helps offset participation costs for middle school soccer, making it easier for more students to sign up and stick with the sport.

One of the most exciting additions is the launch of girls’ flag football at 14 middle school campuses beginning in 2026. Flag football has been gaining momentum across Georgia, and this move puts Gwinnett right in the middle of that growth. It is not just about adding a sport. It is about expanding access, building confidence, and creating pathways for girls who want to compete.

The effort is part of a three year partnership that also includes Atlanta United FC, the Atlanta Falcons, and PGA TOUR Superstore. Together, they are investing in the idea that youth sports should be available to every kid who wants to play, not just those with the means to pay.

What this means for Gwinnett goes beyond wins and losses:

More kids participating in school sports

Safer, better equipped facilities

New opportunities for girls’ athletics

Stronger ties between schools and the wider community

In a county that takes pride in showing up for its students, this grant is a natural fit. It’s a reminder that when schools, families, and community partners work together, everyone gets a chance to get in the game.

Discover more ways and places Gwinnett stays active at guidetogwinnett.com/sports-fitness.