Seniors, It’s Your Time to Shine!

If you’ve been looking for a way to get practical advice, meet helpful local experts, and connect with the community, March 17 is your lucky day…and not just because it’s Saint Patrick’s Day! The 2026 Gwinnett County Senior Expo rolls into the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering a full-day hub of resources, conversations, and hands-on experiences designed to connect seniors, caregivers, and families with tools and services that actually matter.

Hosted by Senior Expo USA, the event brings together dozens of local exhibitors covering a wide range of topics that matter right now. From healthcare to hobbies, the goal is simple: help Gwinnett’s seniors feel informed, supported, and connected.

What You’ll Find Inside

The Senior Expo is built for easy browsing and meaningful takeaways. Expect a little bit of everything, including:

Free health screenings and wellness checks

Information on Medicare, insurance, and financial planning

Mobility aids, home safety tools, and aging in place resources

Travel ideas and lifestyle services geared toward active seniors

Snacks, giveaways, and hourly prize drawings that keep things fun

It’s the kind of event where you might stop for a blood pressure check and leave with three new ideas for simplifying your daily life. Conversations flow easily, whether you’re chatting with an expert at a booth or catching up with a neighbor you didn’t expect to see. You can reserve your spot here!

One of the best parts is the pressure-free atmosphere. There is no sales pitch energy here, just people sharing information, answering questions, and pointing attendees toward resources that can genuinely help.

For many, the expo is also a social outing: a reason to get out of the house, enjoy a few laughs, and feel part of something happening locally. Late winter can feel long, and this event offers a bright spot that is both useful and enjoyable.

If you’re looking for a smart way to spend a March afternoon that mixes practical advice with a little community fun, the Gwinnett County Senior Expo is ready to welcome you.

Explore trusted local healthcare providers and services at guidetogwinnett.com/health-medical.