Gwinnett’s Star Teacher Shines Bright

Big business headlines love a ribbon cutting, but some of the most important wins in Gwinnett happen quietly, one classroom at a time. This winter, the spotlight landed exactly where it belongs when Dr. Candice Richardson was named the 2027 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year by Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Richardson, a 9th grade Biology teacher at GIVE Center East, rose to the top of a deep field that included six finalists and dozens of semifinalists across the district. The announcement came during a January celebration that highlighted just how competitive and accomplished the county’s teaching bench really is. In a school system this large, being singled out speaks for itself.

More Than a Classroom Win

What sets Richardson apart is not just strong instruction, but the way she approaches the full picture of student success. Her work tackling chronic absenteeism and building a classroom culture where students feel genuinely seen has had ripple effects well beyond test scores. Attendance improves when students believe they matter, and engagement grows when learning feels relevant and personal.

That mindset resonates far outside school walls. Local employers pay attention to how young people are prepared for what comes next, and Richardson’s focus mirrors what the business community values most in future workers:

Accountability and consistency

Confidence to show up and participate

A sense of belonging that fuels motivation

Critical thinking grounded in real world relevance

For a county that prides itself on a strong talent pipeline, this recognition is a reminder that workforce development starts early. Teachers like Richardson are shaping not just graduates, but the next generation of leaders, problem solvers, and employees who understand how to engage and contribute.

Richardson will serve as Teacher of the Year through June 2027 and may advance to compete for state level honors. But even without another trophy, the message is already clear: excellence in Gwinnett is not only measured in growth charts or graduation rates, but is reflected in educators who meet students where they are and push them toward what they can become.

Curious where learning starts and keeps growing around the county? Explore local schools, programs, and education resources at guidetogwinnett.com/education-childcare.