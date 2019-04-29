Hapag-Lloyd America to Create 360+ Jobs in Peachtree Corners

Multinational transportation company Hapag-Lloyd America, LLC, is bringing more than 360 jobs to Peachtree Corners as part of a $5.5 million expansion of its existing service center in the county. New jobs will include positions in administration, technical support and customer service.

Governor Nathan Deal was on hand for the announcement. “Hapag-Lloyd America will strengthen its competitive edge by utilizing our deep talent pool and continuing to grow here in the top state for business,” said Deal.

“We are delighted to be locating our new facility and creating new jobs for Georgians in Peachtree Corners,” said Uffe Ostergaard, president of Hapag-Lloyd America – North America Region.

Following this expansion, the Hapag-Lloyd Quality Service Center will handle the majority of the company’s non-sales related activities in the U.S.