GF Health Products Expands Global Headquarters in Gwinnett

GF Health Products, Inc., a global leader in medical equipment manufacturing, is celebrating the opening of the company’s new global headquarters in Gwinnett with the addition of 20 new jobs and $10 million in capital investment in the local community.

The new facility, near Norcross, will house Graham-Field’s global headquarters and 110 employees, as well as an expanded manufacturing and distribution operation. The 118,866 SF facility is located on 7.45 acres and will feature a new customer showroom and design studio, a photographic workspace, as well as a new collaborative work environment for employees.

Ken Spett, President and CEO of Graham-Field, says “the expansion will allow Graham-Field to increase manufacturing capacity and support the company’s ‘Made in the USA’ growth strategy by taking advantage of the strong talent pool within the metro Atlanta area.”