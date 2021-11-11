Happiness at Your Doorstep! 7 Subscription Boxes to Make Your Month

Dog toys, gourmet coffee, silly socks, house plants… These days, it’s no wonder why there’s a subscription box for just about anything. Every month, you can look forward to a fresh box of unique and useful items at an unbeatable value! Isn’t it more fun to get a surprise gift (that’s specially curated for you) delivered straight to your door every month rather than spending hours circling the mall?

Listen to our new Gwinnett Podcast episode about seven premium subscription boxes that give everyone in the family (including Fido) something to look forward to!

BarkBox ($23/month)

This popular subscription box will give your four-legged friend something to wag their tail about all month long! Every box comes with two fun and durable toys, two bags of all-natural treats with unique, tasty recipes and a chew—all totally customized for your dog’s size and dietary needs. Plus, each box has a new surprise theme—previous favorites include Space Jam and Barkfest in Bed! Subscribe and let the drool-worthy excitement begin!

The House Plant Box ($15.99/month)

There’s no better way to bring life, color and a feeling of completion to your home than with a beautiful house plant! The House Plant Box curates and safely delivers a happy, healthy, high-quality plant to you every month along with an informative care card and pot. Choose from various categories including aquatic plants, succulents, cacti and pet-friendly/non-toxic or seasonal garden herbs and veggies. They even offer air plants that don’t require soil to thrive! Order now and transform your home into a plant-filled paradise!

Atlas Coffee Club ($14/month)

Start your morning (and your whole month) off right with amazing artisanal coffees from all across the world! Every month you’ll receive a bag of freshly- roasted premium coffee from a new country and an informative postcard with tasting notes and brewing tips—all personalized based on your taste preferences and coffee-drinking habits. Every batch of their single origin, micro-lot coffee is produced ethically, with high earnings for farmers and sustainable farming methods. It’s like taking a coffee tour across the world, but from the comfort of your own home!

Say It with a Sock ($12.99/month)

Say goodbye to your boring, worn- out socks and liven up your sock drawer with fun, fresh pairs from Say It with a Sock! Whether you want to go all-out with vibrant colors and quirky designs or prefer to stick with classic patterns, their high-quality socks will give your feet something to look forward to every month. Made with durable double knitting and premium fabrics, this monthly sock surprise will surely put a pep in your step!

Candy Club ($29.99/month)

Keep your sweet tooth satisfied with monthly gourmet treats from Candy Club–it’s like a candy shop wonderland in a box! Enjoy various premium candies from gummies to sours to chocolates, all specially chosen for you based on your taste preferences. Some best-sellers include the Sour Gummy Octopus, Cookies ‘N Cream Bites and Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans. Keep the sugar rush rolling and join the Candy Club today—it’s a candy lover’s dream come true!

Date Night in Box ($41.99/month)

Get a magical date night delivered straight to your door—no need to go out and overspend! Every box is filled with interactive activities, themed accessories to set the mood, chef-curated recipes, a customized playlist and a delicious snack you and your partner will both enjoy. Past theme favorites include Roaring Twenties, 90’s Throwback and HGTV Adventure! Whether you and your partner want to stay in your PJ’s or dress up for the occasion, your at-home date will be a night to remember!

KiwiCo ($19.95/month)

Ignite your child’s love of learning by sparking their curiosity and engaging them with rewarding challenges from KiwiCo! KiwiCo’s subscription crates are packed with hands-on projects, educational crafts and informative books and magazines—all made with high-quality, keepsake-worthy materials. They have eight unique crates designed for various age groups from newborns to teens, that dig into subjects from Science & Engineering to Art & Design to Geography & Culture! Kickstart your child’s next learning adventure today!