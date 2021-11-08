Congratulations to the Gwinnett Chamber’s 2021 Small Business Superstars!

Showcasing those that dare to start, sustain and succeed, the Gwinnett Chamber held its Small Business Awards on November 3, at the Gas South Convention Center. Presented by Regions Bank, ten category recipients were recognized for exhibiting best business practices and embodying the entrepreneurial spirit.

“At the Gwinnett Chamber, we believe small business is big business,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “We understand that entrepreneurs are the engines of our economy, and we are excited to celebrate their contributions.”

The category winners are as follows:

Community Contributor Recipient – Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter

Culture Creator Recipient – Mighty 8th Media

Emerging Entrepreneur Recipient – Anthony Chen – Lighthouse Financial Network

Founder Recipient – Sidney Theus – American Painting and Renovations

Launch Recipient – 360 Pest & Food Safety Consulting

Minority-Owned/Woman-Owned Small Business Recipient – Seven Oaks Academy

Small Business Award: 0-5 Employees – Trinity Staffing & Career Resources

Small Business Award: 6-24 Employees – Preferred Roofing Supply

Small Business Award: 25+ Employees – Peachtree Awnings

Support System Award – Launch Pointe at Gwinnett Technical College

For more information, click here.