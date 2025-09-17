Hot, Iced, Pumpkin Everything

If Gwinnett had an official scent this time of year, it would be nutmeg, cinnamon, and a whisper of espresso drifting from a green mermaid cup. That’s right—pumpkin spice season is back, and Starbucks is leading the parade with its annual lineup of fall favorites. Love it or roll your eyes at it, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is celebrating its 21st birthday this year, proving that pumpkin really does have staying power.

More Than Just a Latte

Sure, the PSL gets all the headlines, but Starbucks has broadened its pumpkin empire. This year’s menu covers every mood and every temperature:

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: For those 85-degree September afternoons that refuse to acknowledge it’s fall.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai: The younger, cooler cousin of the PSL—spicy, creamy, and perfect for sipping on Sugarloaf Parkway.

Pumpkin Loaf: Because sometimes you just want to eat your pumpkin instead of drink it.

That mix of hot-and-cozy meets cold-and-refreshing is what makes pumpkin season in Gwinnett feel especially right. After all, anyone who’s lived here knows that fall weather doesn’t exactly flip on like a switch—it eases in slowly, one crisp morning at a time.

Where to Get Your Fix

With Starbucks sprinkled all over Gwinnett—from the bustle of Sugarloaf Mills to the historic charm of downtown Lawrenceville—you’re never more than a short drive (or walk, if you’re lucky) from your seasonal fix. Grab a latte before heading to Suwanee Town Center for a stroll under the changing trees, or pick up a cold brew to keep you company during Friday night football at Collins Hill. Pumpkin spice isn’t just a drink; it’s practically a background soundtrack to Gwinnett’s fall rituals.

And while some will insist pumpkin spice is overrated, the numbers tell another story: Starbucks sells millions of PSLs nationwide every fall, and Gwinnettians certainly do their part. From early commuters fueling up before I-85 to college students hunkered down at the Duluth Barnes & Noble café, the orange-hued wave is impossible to miss.

So whether you’re team hot latte, iced chai, or just here for the loaf, take comfort—pumpkin season in Gwinnett is officially underway. Consider it your permission slip to lean into fall, one sip (or bite) at a time.

