Small Business, Big Support

If you’ve ever tried to open a business in Gwinnett, you know the red tape can feel more like red brick walls. Permits, inspections, financing hurdles—sometimes it seems like you need a PhD just to figure out where to put the breakroom sink. That’s where Gwinnett’s Business Outreach Program comes in: less paperwork headache, more handshakes that actually move things forward.

Meeting Businesses Where They Are

Here’s the reality: in Gwinnett, small businesses aren’t just a slice of the pie—they are the pie. Nearly 75% of local companies have fewer than 20 employees, and 88% fall into the “small business” category. That means the county’s economy thrives or falters on the strength of entrepreneurs running shops, restaurants, logistics firms, medical offices—you name it.

The Business Outreach team acts like a local pit crew for these businesses. Instead of waiting for companies to stumble through the process, they meet owners where they are, listen to their roadblocks, and line up resources like:

Workforce training to keep employees sharp and competitive

Connections to financing and capital for growth

Guidance through permitting and site development (a.k.a. fewer surprise delays)

The program also runs one-stop pre-planning meetings, putting business owners at the same table with development officials so expansion plans don’t get bogged down in endless back-and-forth. The payoff is faster timelines, fewer costly mistakes, and smoother paths to opening day.

Opening Doors Wider

Gwinnett knows that support has to be more than one-size-fits-all. That’s why the outreach team focuses on helping minority-, women-, veteran-, and immigrant-owned businesses—groups that often face the steepest barriers to growth. By connecting them to the right tools and people, the county is making sure opportunity spreads across the community, not just to those who already know the system.

The results ripple out: stronger businesses create stronger job pipelines, and stronger pipelines keep Gwinnett’s economy humming. It’s a virtuous cycle—one that turns those red brick walls into open doors.

Because in Gwinnett, business isn’t just business. It’s community, it’s opportunity, and it’s how this county keeps growing smarter.

Check out https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/community-improvement-districts to learn more about what’s shaping the county’s future.