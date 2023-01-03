How Stuff Works: Gas & Electric

Gas and Electricity. We all use it, but do we really know where it comes from? Or who’s providing it? Todd Hardigree, Gas Department Director, and Huston Gillis, Electric Department Director, join us on this episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast. We spark up a chat about the processes behind it all!

Lawrenceville provides services to most of the residents in the city itself and many surrounding areas. Since the 1950’s, these services have been helping us heat and light our homes (plus, our businesses, restaurants and everywhere else too).

Providing these services can be a lot of pressure. Hardigree and Gillis walk us through the processes, as well as shed some light on the current and future projects Gwinnettians can look forward to. We discuss their departments and we get some understanding on who exactly Lawrenceville covers in terms of these services.

It’s important to know how stuff works!