Howl on the Green Returns to Duluth

The award-winning event returns to Duluth Town Green.

Double, double, toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble. Howl on the Green returns to Downtown Duluth on October 25th from 6:00-10:00 pm and all the ghouls, goblins and fairytale characters are invited.

“This event is always a community favorite! With a unique theme changing year after year, there is always something new to experience and more to see” said Event Coordinator Kristin Edwards.

This annual event brings thousands to Duluth Town Green, providing families a safe and family-friendly environment to celebrate the season. The event kicks off at 6 pm with food trucks, free inflatables, free hayrides, and costume contest registration. From 7-8 pm, the shops of Downtown Duluth open their doors for trick-or-treaters. At 8 pm, there will be a costume contest with great prizes for first place winners in each category (2 years and under, 3-5 years, 6-10 years, 11-17 years, 18+, group, and pet). The night turns to fright at 9 pm with a unique Twisted Fairytale performance you can only see here featuring mystical creatures, aerialists, fire dancers and more.











Residents are in for quite the treat at this FREE event! For more information, visit our Guide to Gwinnett Events page.