Jonny & Xena “Spread the Words” 5K and FREE Pet Adoptions

A boy and his dog are on a quest to change the world, and you can be a part of it!

The fifth annual Jonny & Xena “Spread the Words” 5kK, Fun Run, Walk, and FREE Pet Adoption event is presented by 104.7 the Fish, Kroger, and Geico. Join the fun at Suwanee’s Town Center Park on October 26, 2019.

In addition to the run and walk events, many local animal rescue groups will be on hand with free adoptable pets (with approved applications). Well-behaved, leashed furry family members are welcome, too, and you can even get them microchipped on-site by Planned Pethood or let them run the dog lure chase presented by Race for the Rescues.

There’s more to enjoy for humans, too, including vendors, music from the Brookwood Elementary School Chorus, and Xtreme Airballs.

Bring the family for a day of fun that benefits the local special needs community and animal rescue. Both causes are near and dear to the organizers and namesakes of the 5k and festival.

The pair’s journey began when a neglected pup, clinging to life by a thread, was found in a Decatur yard. After months of rehabilitation, she found herself in the home of a young boy with autism. In Xena, Jonny found a friend, a companion and a therapist all wrapped up in a furry brown package. Now they’re “spreading the words” and making a difference in the lives of both humans and animals.

The fun begins with on-site registration at 8 am on October, 26 at Town Center Park in Suwanee. The 5K/walk begins at 9 am, the Fun Run at 10 am, and the FREE Adoption event happens from 8 am until 2 pm.

Even if you can’t be there, you’ll find a virtual option that lets you participate from anywhere in the world. A commemorative T-shirt is guaranteed to all participants who preregister, including virtual ones, and will be available while supplies last for those who register after October 20.

The event will take place at 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee, GA 30024.

To find more events this weekend, visit the Guide to Gwinnett’s Event page.