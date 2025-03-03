If Your Roof Is Speaking to You, It’s Time to Listen

If you’ve ever heard a mysterious drip, noticed a shingle where it shouldn’t be, or held your breath through a storm hoping the roof holds up—congrats, you’re a homeowner. And if you’ve had to figure out who to trust with your roof repairs or replacement, you’re not alone. That’s exactly why Accent Roofing Service was voted a 2024 Best of Gwinnett winner at www.guidetogwinnett.com—because their clients know the difference between a quick fix and a job done right.

For over 35 years, Accent Roofing Service has been keeping homes safe, dry, and structurally sound with roof replacements, repairs, leak fixes, storm damage solutions, skylight installations, and even ventilation upgrades. Their team of craftsmen doesn’t just show up, slap on some shingles, and call it a day—they follow a meticulous process to ensure the job is done correctly, efficiently, and with as little stress for the homeowner as possible.

Winning Best of Gwinnett 2024 is a testament to the trust and confidence their clients have in them. Because when it comes to one of the most important parts of your home, you don’t just want a contractor—you want a team that stands behind their work, rain or shine. So, if your roof is showing its age (or your attic is suddenly “air-conditioned”), it might be time to call in the pros.

Contact

Phone: 706-920-6322

Website: www.accentroofingservice.com