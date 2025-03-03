Helping Locals Learn, Work, and Dream Bigger Since Day One.

Some places hand you a book. Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) hands you opportunities. That’s why locals voted it the winner of the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award, hosted by GuideToGwinnett.com. It’s not just a library—it’s a launchpad for the people who call this community home.

Parents come here for early literacy programs that set their kids up for success. Students find a quiet place to study and free online tutoring when school gets tough. Job seekers get resume help, interview tips, and access to the technology they need to land their next role. Entrepreneurs walk in with ideas and walk out with business resources that make them a reality. And for those who just need a connection—to information, to neighbors, to a better future—GCPL is that bridge.

Winning Best of Gwinnett isn’t about bragging rights. It’s a reflection of the real impact GCPL has, day in and day out, on people’s lives. Whether you need help, hope, or just a great book, this library is proof that when a community invests in knowledge, everyone wins.

Contact

Phone: 770-978-5154

Administration Offices Address: 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Branch Locations: Find 15 branches across Gwinnett here

Website: www.gwinnettpl.org

