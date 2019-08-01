Gwinnett Magazine Is Looking For High School Interns

We’re looking for exceptional students from every Gwinnett County high school to be Gwinnett Magazine interns for the 2019-20 academic year.

As an intern, you’ll learn from us and from your peers, and we fully expect to learn even more from you. We’re looking for your voice and creativity. You’ll report on news and topics that interest students using the tools and technology that you communicate with every day.

You’ll write stories for the web, take photographs, craft social media posts and learn about magazine publishing on both print and digital platforms.

This is perfect for you if you’re interested in journalism, writing, photography, digital communications or publishing. (Or if you just think it sounds fun.) You’ll also gain some integrated marketing and social media experience, too.

What’s in it for you?

Your stories will be published on Gwinnett Magazine‘s sites and shared on our social media pages. You’ll gain experience writing, editing and posting digital content and photos. You’ll hone your social media skills, which are probably pretty good already. You’ll work remotely most of the time at your convenience. You’ll work with Gwinnett Magazine‘s awesome staff. You’ll meet other interns at meetings and events.



Just complete the form below to get started and we’ll be in touch with you right away!