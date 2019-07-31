Duck, Duck, Go! Sugarloaf Rotary Club Hosts 5th Duck Derby

Have you ever seen thousands of rubber ducks race down a water slide? Well here’s your chance! The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf is hosting its 5th Annual Gwinnett Duck Derby to raise funds for children, youth, and the most vulnerable members of Gwinnett’s community.

The event takes place Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center. The event includes pools games, a DJ, a food truck, and of course, thousands of ducks!

While the event is free, individuals can adopt ducks for $5 and have them race for one of three jackpots! The duck race occurs at 4:30 p.m. when all 3,500 ducks will be launched from a slide into a lazy river. The first-place duck wins $2,500, the second duck will win $1,000, and the third-place duck will win $500.

All proceeds will go towards the club’s local and international programs, including the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club, Gwinnett Medical Center, and Annandale Village.

Sponsors of the event include Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation; Hayes Automotive; The Whitlock Group; Andersen Tate & Carr; GFS Advisory; Jackson EMC; and Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Pereira.

To learn more and to adopt a duck, visit www.gwinnettduckderby.com.