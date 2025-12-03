Jingle All the Way to the Eagle!

Sugar Hill knows how to do the holidays right. Lights twinkling along West Broad, hot chocolate while strolling the sidewalks, and now a Winter Break Bash that turns The Eagle Theatre into the coziest spot in town. From December 22 through 26, the city’s beloved art-deco gem is rolling out a lineup of holiday classics and family-friendly favorites that make staying close to home feel like the best plan of the season.

A Week of Movies Worth Bundling Up For

The beauty of The Eagle during the holidays is that it doesn’t overcomplicate things. Just good films, comfy seats, and the kind of small-town charm that makes you forget you ever considered driving to a crowded mall theater.

Here’s what’s playing on the big screen:

• Elf for the Buddy-the-Elf quoters in your family

• The Polar Express for anyone still chasing their golden ticket moment

• Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium for pure, whimsical fun

Tickets are only $2 each, which makes it easy to turn one movie into a few. Or you can go all in with the $6 week-long movie pass, which includes a free popcorn at every showing. Between that and the budget-friendly price tag, this might be the most affordable holiday outing in Gwinnett.

A Sweet Break in the Middle of the Season

Winter Break tends to bring two types of days: the “let’s go do something” days and the “can we please just relax” days. Movie nights at The Eagle hit the sweet spot between the two. Whether you’re dropping in for a 2 p.m. matinee with the kids or settling into a 6 p.m. screening with friends, it’s a low-stress, high-comfort excuse to get out of the house without trekking across the county.

And because it’s Sugar Hill, the atmosphere outside the theater is just as warm. Grab a hot chocolate from Rushing Trade Co., stroll through the lights on The Bowl campus, or make it a whole little night out without ever leaving city limits.

The Winter Break Bash may be a simple idea, but that’s exactly why it works. It’s local, it’s easy, it’s festive, and it turns those slow December days into something to look forward to.

Looking for more shows and local arts moments. Start browsing at https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/theater-venues-events-galleries-museums