No Slopes Needed: Après Ski Comes to Gwinnett!

Downtown Lawrenceville may not have mountains, but it does have something just as satisfying this December! Perry St. Chophouse is rolling out its Après Ski experience, turning 125 North Perry Street into a winter retreat that feels like it was airlifted straight from a high-altitude lodge. Starting December 2, you can enjoy a full month cozy cocktails, winter flavors, and a little seasonal glamour without ever lacing up a pair of skis.

The team at Perry Street has mastered the art of atmosphere, and this pop up proves it. Think dim lighting, plush winter touches, cocktails that warm you from the inside out, and small bites that hit that sweet spot between elegant and comforting. It’s an adults’ night out that trades tinsel and novelty sweaters for alpine chic, and downtown Lawrenceville wears the look well!

A Winter Escape, No Lift Ticket Required

Part of the fun is the transformation itself. Perry Street is already known for its moody charm, but the Après Ski experience leans into the season in a fresh way, giving locals an excuse to gather without the usual holiday clichés.

A quick look at what makes it worth the trip:

Seasonal cocktails you actually want to sip slowly

Elevated comfort bites with a cold weather twist

Winter lodge style decor that sets the tone without going over the top

A festive downtown backdrop perfect for strolling before or after

And since it sits right in the middle of Lawrenceville’s buzzing historic square, the location does half the hosting. Guests pop in for cocktails before a show, linger over conversation after dinner, or treat it as the main event. No matter how you use it, the Après Ski experience brings something new to Gwinnett’s December calendar.

Festive Without the Frostbite

What makes this outing shine is its balance. It’s seasonal without being kitschy, celebratory without being loud, and fun without the pressure of a big holiday production. It’s simply a great excuse to get dressed up, grab a few friends, and soak in a winter vibe that feels both elevated and effortless!

Want more local spots worth toasting to? Explore Gwinnett’s full lineup of food and drink favorites at guidetogwinnett.com/food-drink!