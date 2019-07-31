Think you can beat Joey Chestnut? Try eating 400+ wings.

Subscribe

Never heard of National Chicken Wing Day? We hadn’t either. That is until we heard that famed hot dog champion Joey Chestnut planned to celebrate by eating as many chicken wings as his heart (rather, his stomach) would allow in a 12-hour period.

The celebration took place at Mall of Georgia’s Hooters Monday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hooters was promoting their “all you can eat” special in honor of NCWD. And Joey Chestnut took them up on that offer, eating a grand total of 413 buffalo wings.

Before the big day, fans could submit their guesses to how many wings Chestnut could eat during the 12-hour sitting. Those who guessed correctly could win free wings for a year.

Joey Chestnut is the 12-time Nathan’s Hot Dog champ, winning the most recent Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. After Monday, who knows, maybe he’ll make the switch from frankfurters to wings. Now go take a nap, Joey Chestnut!

