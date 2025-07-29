Keep Calm and Run On!

Lace up your running shoes! In Gwinnett, running isn’t just a hobby—it’s becoming a full-on lifestyle. From sunrise joggers hitting the greenways before work to weekend warriors racing through local parks, more and more residents are finding their stride. And with so many community races, scenic trails, and social running groups, it’s easier than ever to lace up and join in.

What’s fueling the trend? It’s a mix of fitness, fun, and good old-fashioned community spirit. Races double as social events, and Gwinnett’s parks offer year-round spots to run, relax, and connect. Running here isn’t about going fast—it’s about moving together and making the most of where we live.

Races Worth Running

From fun runs to competitive 10Ks, Gwinnett’s got plenty of races to keep on your radar this fall:

Start your long weekend with a trail-friendly 5K at Little Mulberry Park. Expect scenic paths, cast-dye medals, and a chill, family-friendly vibe.

This flat course 5K in Alexander Park is perfect for all levels and is part of the popular We Run Gwinnett! race series.

Take a trip down memory lane with this 80s-themed run, complete with a pre-race party, trivia, 80s music, door prizes, and a hearty breakfast spread—think chicken biscuits, doughnuts, and more!

Capes encouraged! This feel-good 5K and 1K Run/Walk at Lilburn City Park helps support local seniors and veterans, with post-race Zumba, family activities, and a superhero costume contest!

Where to Run When There’s No Race

Some of Gwinnett’s best running spots are free, open year-round, and offer scenic routes for solo jogs or group runs:

Little Mulberry Park : With wide paved paths, soft-surface trails, and wooded hills, this park is a favorite for both casual runners and trail lovers—plus, there’s plenty of shade for those hot summer miles.

Suwanee Creek Greenway: Shady, paved routes through forests and wetlands—feels more like an escape than exercise.

Tribble Mill Park: A hidden gem with lake views, wooded trails, and a mix of paved and natural surfaces—perfect for peaceful long runs or off-road adventures.

Join the Club (or Start Your Own)

Running solo is fine—but running with friends makes it way more fun!

Local running clubs host weekly social runs and speed sessions—often followed by coffee or brunch.

Youth programs like Jackrabbit Track and Striders Track Club provide great opportunities for families to get kids moving this fall.

Breweries, fitness studios, and churches host casual group jogs that welcome runners of all skill levels.

Whether you’re in it for medals, music, or community, Gwinnett’s running culture offers miles of fun and opportunities to move together. Ready, set, run!

Find more ways to get fit at www.guidetogwinnett.com/sports-recreation!