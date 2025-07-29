Lights Up, Game On! Buford’s New Era

Friday nights in Buford have always been electric—but this season, they’re turning up the heat! With the opening of the new $62 million Phillip Beard Stadium, the Buford Wolves aren’t just kicking off another football season—they’re launching a bold new chapter for the city, the fans, and Gwinnett as a whole.

This isn’t just a stadium—it’s a statement. A statement about pride, progress, and the power of community. And while football may be the heart of it all, the ripple effects of this project stretch far beyond the field.

The new stadium officially debuted with a ribbon cutting and open house on July 27, giving the community its first look at the 10,000-seat, state-of-the-art facility. The first regular season home game kicks off on August 14, when Buford takes on Milton in what’s sure to be a sold-out, high-energy night under the lights. But beyond the scoreboard, this stadium is already proving to be a smart economic play.

Buford Means Business

For Gwinnett’s economy, this stadium represents smart infrastructure with long-term returns. With added foot traffic, the new stadium is projected to generate millions annually in local spending. Local business owners are already preparing for a surge in traffic on game days and beyond, hotels are anticipating higher occupancy rates, and restaurants are extending hours. Even small retailers expect a surge thanks to larger crowds and higher visibility.

While not every stadium brings huge financial returns, local examples show that the impact can be real. After Truist Park opened in Cobb County, the area saw about $3 million a year in added sales tax revenue—proof that when a community rallies behind a venue, local businesses can see a noticeable boost. With Buford’s strong support and packed game nights ahead, that kind of success is well within reach.

Philip Beard Stadium isn’t just for football fans, either. Its large capacity gives it the potential to host year-round events for the greater Gwinnett community, from sports tournaments to concerts and community festivals. This means you can enjoy major events right here at home, without the hassle of traveling into Atlanta. It’s a game-changer for local entertainment and community gatherings, putting Gwinnett on the map as a vibrant event destination.

Community Pride, Regional Growth

At its core, this is still about the Buford Wolves—and the fans who show up rain or shine. But now, Buford is leading the way in showing how community spirit and smart business can go hand in hand. The lights are on, the crowds are coming, and for Buford—and Gwinnett—the future looks bright.

Stay in the loop on upcoming games and events on our home turf at www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment!