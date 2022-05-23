Keeps the Kids Sharp this Summer with Camp Success Academy!￼

What if we told you the perfect solution to your summer and after-school enrichment needs was available all under one great, local program?

Registration is open now for Camp Success Summer Academy – the only 3-Star Quality Rated program of its kind in Gwinnett County. Camp Success Summer Academy will also be the first summer camp in the state of Georgia to have instructors take part in PBIS training. Owned and operated by Gwinnett County certified educators, Camp Success Summer Academy offers daily academics, weekly themes, and enrichment in art, character building, STEAM, gaming, PE and more! Camp is offered June 6-July 20, 2022, at Baggett Elementary School in Lawrenceville.

Camp Success Summer Academy has been going strong since 2015, with its first summer component at the Community Achievement Center. Doors expanded across county lines in the summer of 2016 after an overwhelming and positive response from parents.

Two successful summers later, Camp Success Academy was afforded the opportunity to host an after-school program at Baggett Elementary – where it continues to this day, serving more than 60 students.

The after-school program includes, but is not limited to homework help, daily centers, daily gross motor activities, dance, music, cooking, STEAM, and teacher-directed physical education.

Summer camp includes free breakfast and lunch, as well as many enrichment opportunities (Olympics week, fashion week, little chefs’ week, entrepreneurship week, talent shows, etc.).

It all started with Leshia Anderson, founder and visionary for Camp Success Academy. Mrs. Anderson is an interrelated resource teacher at Baggett Elementary School in the Broad Prize-Winning Gwinnett County Public Schools District. Her desire to help children maximize their potential despite ethnicity, culture or socioeconomic status is the driving force behind the program.

To register or learn more, visit www.campsuccesskids.com or call 404-464-4065.