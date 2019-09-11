Largest Employer in Gwinnett: Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks Gives State of the Schools Address

The largest employer in Gwinnett gives its annual State of the Schools Address.

With over 23,000 employees, Gwinnett County Public Schools is the county’s largest employer – by a long shot. With so many employers, and even more students, there’s a lot happening.

GCPS’s annual State of the Schools Address gives an update on all that’s going on in its schools, from student numbers to future plans.

Some of the highlights include every teacher in Georgia receiving a $3,000 raise this year, the new language immersion programs, and GCPS being named among Forbes’ “Best Employers for Women.”

Dr. Wilbanks spoke about the newest addition to GCPS, McClure Health Science High School.

(Left to right) Jim Brooks, Evermore CID; Lawrenceville Mayor Judy Johnson; Melvin Everson, Gwinnett Tech

“The students that attend McClure will receive a rigorous education through the lens of health sciences.” Dr. Wilbanks said. “It’s a great facility. In addition, what’s inside is even greater, and the students really make it up.”

Another new addition to GCPS is Central Gwinnett High School’s School of the Arts, set to open January 2020.

Central Gwinnett is partnering with the City of Lawrenceville and with Aurora Theatre to offer curriculum centered around the arts. Students will have the chance to dive into visual arts, performing arts, technology for the arts, and sound recording and MIDI technology.

Dr. Wilbanks showed his appreciation for all the teachers in the county, noting the recent nominations for Teacher of the Year.

“One of the things that we try to do is make sure our teachers know they’re appreciated. Other than parents, teachers have the most to do with how well our students do in school,” said Dr. Wilbanks. “They have to pick up a huge role, so we appreciate all that our teachers do and the contributions that they make.”

GCPS operates 141 schools, is the employer of close to 23,000 teachers and employees, and will serve 180,324 students in the 2019-2020 school year.

Read more updates about Gwinnett’s schools on Gwinnett Magazine’s Schools section.

Pictured (left to right) are Steven Tomlinson, Bill Russell, Wayne Mason and GCPS Superintendent Alvin Wilbanks

