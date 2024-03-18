On this edition of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, we sit down with some of the brightest young minds in Gwinnett. Michael Abraham (Central Gwinnett) and Mehek Saha (GSMST) are both members of the Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders (L3), a youth leadership program that works to develop and promote student success by cultivating a legacy of leaders in Lawrenceville.

L3’s mission is to invest in and empower youth by building a sense of place through community engagement and civic awareness. It’s an opportunity for students to experience how government functions, meet leaders within their community and learn skills that can benefit them. The program is open to rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors in the five Lawrenceville high schools.

Lawrenceville Legacy Leaders is responsible for WellFest, an event that focuses on mental health awareness, created by teens for teens. It’s a festival dedicated to being heard, being seen, and feeling empowered.

WellFest: Positive Vibes. Positive Minds. will take place on the Lawrenceville Lawn on March 22nd, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

To learn more about WellFest, click here!