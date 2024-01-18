In the latest episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial podcast, Central Gwinnett Lawrenceville High School Principal Shane Orr and Assistant Principal Megan Rose Houchins dive into the story behind the Central Gwinnett High School’s School of the Arts (SOTA).

Gwinnett County Public Schools and Lawrenceville have worked together to develop a place where passion, creativity and education can come together in harmony. It’s a school within a school model located less than a mile from the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center.

The School of Arts serves students that want to focus their electives on studying the arts. For those who are trying their hand at new things, the exploratory process allows them to look into different fine arts pathways. SOTA also offers a conservatory program for students who know they plan on specializing in one of the five offered disciplines: Dance. Music Technology. Theater. Voice. Arts & Design.

Embracing the arts can help students find their spotlight while maintaining their academics. In Georgia, the creative industries have over a $60 billion economic impact. It’s a growing field in the county and the state and SOTA prepares students for entering that market. Students can go through the program and start their careers right here at home!

For more updates, listen to the podcast! For information on SOTA, click here!