Tara Fine Jewelry Company, located in Buford, Georgia, has been a trusted name in luxury jewelry for over 35 years. Known for its extensive collection of fine jewelry, including bridal selections and fashion pieces, Tara offers a unique shopping experience tailored to each customer. The company’s commitment to quality and service is evident in its range of products and expert staff.

The company’s collection features an array of fine jewelry, luxury Swiss timepieces, and high-quality gifts from renowned brands such as Montblanc, William Henry, and Wolf 1834.

Understanding the significance of jewelry in marking life’s milestones, Tara ensures that each piece in their collection symbolizes more than just aesthetic value.

At Tara Fine Jewelry, the team includes two in-house Master Jewelers with over 30 years of combined experience, an in-house Watch Specialist with extensive expertise in repairs, a Diamontologist graduated from the Diamond Council of America, and multiple staff who are Diamond Graduates from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). This level of expertise ensures that customers receive knowledgeable and personalized service.

As a member of Jewelers of America (JA), American Gem Society (AGS), Jewelers Board of Trade (JBT), and Georgia Jewelers Association (GJA), Tara Fine Jewelry is committed to ethical and sustainable practices. The company’s dedication to responsible sourcing and transparency in pricing is a cornerstone of its business ethics.

Visitors to Tara Fine Jewelry can expect a shopping experience that is both personal and professional, marked by a staff that prioritizes building long-term relationships with customers. Whether one is seeking a timeless piece of jewelry to celebrate a special occasion or expert advice on a luxury timepiece, Tara Fine Jewelry provides a level of service that aligns with the high quality of their products.

Contact: 770-932-0119

Website: https://tarafinejewelry.com/

Location: 1820 Buford Hwy. NE

Buford, GA 30518