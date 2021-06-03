Snap, Crackle, Pop! Pain Relief at Your Pace

Waking up from a restful power nap. Taking a long stretch before bed. That runner’s high after a steady jog around the park. Imagine that satisfying feeling, but targeted at relieving your tension, soreness and pain.

Whether back pain’s been plaguing you for years, you’re recovering from a car accident, or you just wanna feel refreshed, chiropractic treatment might be the gamechanger you’ve been searching for! With a variety of new innovative technologies, therapies and techniques, chiropractic care takes a gentle, holistic approach to providing relief.

New to chiropractic? Meet Dr. Tannaz Modaresi, founder of Injury & Wellness Specialists of Georgia, located right in Norcross. She’s been practicing for years with extensive experience treating auto accident injuries, disc disorders, sports injuries and back, neck and sciatica pain. Every patient who walks through Dr. Modaresi’s door receives a customized treatment plan utilizing the various therapies she and her team provide in addition to chiropractic adjustments.

Check out today’s video, where Dr. Modaresi walked us through the treatment process, gave us a tour of the calm, homey Injury & Wellness Specialists of Georgia office, and even performed an adjustment!