Let the Good Times Roll (And Roll and Roll)The Abnormally Rock-Solid Business Model of Roller Rinks!

Long after pickleball has come and gone, long after Dave & Buster’s has retired another generation of forgotten arcade cabinets, long after the bowling alley’s machines need an overhaul and a trendy new concept to stay relevant, the roller rink will still be there. Smooth floors, pumping stereo, simple refreshments—nothing much changes. Because nothing much needs to.

That’s the thing about a skating rink. It’s impervious to technological shifts, resistant to trends. Every few years, you slap on a fresh coat of neon paint, swap out the rental skates for newer models, and maybe tweak the snack bar menu to reflect modern tastes (blue Icees instead of red, pizza that doesn’t taste like a cardboard coaster). But beyond that, the business model is as solid as the polyurethane wheels underfoot.

Which begs the question: If rinks like Sparkles in Lawrenceville, Skate Country in Buford, and their cousins in Lilburn and Stone Mountain have packed parking lots on a Saturday night, then why aren’t more entrepreneurs betting on the next best version?