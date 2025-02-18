Taste of Suwanee Hits It Out of the Park

Ever had a day where you bounce between award-winning tacos, sizzling Asian BBQ, handcrafted charcuterie, and a mountain of cotton candy—all before dinner? You’re about to. Taste of Suwanee is back on March 8, and if you love food, fun, and discovering your next favorite local spot, this is your kind of Saturday. Plus, it’s all for a good cause—this event benefits North Gwinnett High School baseball, helping support local athletes both on and off the field.

Oh, and did we mention? They’re giving away $20 in Tasting & Activity tickets to five lucky winners! Scoring free eats has never been easier—keep reading.

What’s on the Menu?

With 25+ local restaurants bringing their best, you’ll need a game plan. Here’s a taste of what’s waiting:

Flaming Iron’s – Fire-kissed Asian grill plates and last year’s Judge’s Choice winner. Think they’ll defend the title?

Fire-kissed Asian grill plates and last year’s Judge’s Choice winner. Think they’ll defend the title? Beto’s Tacos – Back-to-back People’s Choice champ, serving up legendary street tacos.

Back-to-back People’s Choice champ, serving up legendary street tacos. Kitchen Master – A bold fusion of Taiwanese and Japanese flavors with an American twist. Their Honey Soy Glazed Riblets & Yuzu Slaw BBQ Pork Buns are a must-try.

A bold fusion of Taiwanese and Japanese flavors with an American twist. Their Honey Soy Glazed Riblets & Yuzu Slaw BBQ Pork Buns are a must-try. Snowie Atlanta – The fluffiest shaved ice in town!

And that’s just the beginning. If you’re a vendor and want in, there’s still time! Apply by Feb. 29 to snag your spot.

More Than Just Food

This isn’t just a food fest—it’s a full-blown festival:

Kids’ Zone Upgrade – Inflatables, games, caricatures, fairy hair, and face painting—plus new fun like a balloon artist, sunglasses decorating, and a cotton candy machine (because your kids will track it down instantly).

Inflatables, games, caricatures, fairy hair, and face painting—plus new fun like a balloon artist, sunglasses decorating, and a cotton candy machine (because your kids will track it down instantly). Live Entertainment – Music and performances all day long.

Music and performances all day long. Shop Local – Handmade crafts, soaps, clothing, and local vendors—plus meet the sponsors who make it all happen!

Handmade crafts, soaps, clothing, and local vendors—plus meet the sponsors who make it all happen! “Best Of” Restaurant Awards – Taste, vote, and help crown the champions!

Not Your Average Volunteers

Festivals don’t usually come with a built-in baseball team to handle setup, cleanup, and everything in between—but this one does. From unloading vendors (a first for many!) to hauling supplies and breaking down tents, North Gwinnett Baseball is putting in the work. No standing around—just real teamwork, on and off the field.

Want to Win Free Tasting & Activity Tickets?

We’re giving away $20 in Tasting & Activity tickets to five lucky winners! Here’s how to enter:

Winners announced on March 1!

Don’t Miss It!

Join 4,000+ locals at Town Center Park on March 8, from 12 PM – 6 PM for a day of great eats, good vibes, and community fun. Get there early, come hungry, and let’s make it a day to remember! See you on March 8!



Looking for more great local eats? Find them at www.guidetogwinnett.com/food-drink