You know you’re hungry. Let’s eat, peeps.

Power lunch, avoid a hangry moment or break bread with your besties at these Best of Gwinnett hot spots. You can’t say there’s no place to go. We’ve got a cornucopia of culinary delights in every city. Here are five of our favorite restaurants to grab lunch:

Local Republic – Lawrenceville

Looking for American food with a twist? This "gastropub" is located in the heart of Lawrenceville and serves a fusion of southern and international dishes. If you're looking for something fun and different, Local Republic is the place for you!

Pub Ten – Peachtree Corners

Crazy drinks. Elevated bar food. Must try. If you're in the mood for good bar food and even better drinks, make your way to Pub Ten located in Peachtree Corners. It's too good to miss.

Main St. Deli – Buford

Located in Historic Buford, this deli offers the best comfort food. We may be biased (we do work across the street and visit often), but you won't find better sandwiches anywhere else. Visit and who knows, maybe we'll see you there!

O4W Pizza – Duluth

Pizza is always a great option. O4W Pizza is a beloved treasure in Downtown Duluth. The pizza is handcrafted, so you know it's going to be amazing. And yes, the pizza is as good as it looks.

Iron Guys Korean BBQ – Suwanee

Korean BBQ has been all the rage in recent years. One visit to Iron Guys Korean BBQ and you'll see why. Iron Guys use skewers to cook their meat, and you get to watch it right at your table! With their traditional Korean side dishes and unique desserts, it's an experience you won't soon forget.

