Duluth Donut Shop on Food Truck Nation!

These donuts may be simply done, but their fancy flavors are well-known in Duluth for being crazy good. Now, their fame is spreading outside of Gwinnett.

The donut shop’s food truck is set to be on the newest episode of “Food Truck Nation” Tuesday, August 13 at 9 p.m. on the Cooking Channel, giving the national audience a glimpse into the local favorite.

“Food Truck Nation” is in its second season and features food trucks from across the U.S. of all different shapes, sizes, and cuisines. The show airs on the Cooking Channel, owned by Television Food Network.

Make sure to tune it at 9 p.m. to see Duluth’s famous donut shop on national TV!