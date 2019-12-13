Over 10 years of The Heroes Project.

The new year will bring the 10th Anniversary of the “We Light A Candle” song that benifited Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society and other cancer causes.

For ten years now, The Heroes Project has delivered a message of faith, hope and love to all those touched by cancer – celebrating survivorship, raising awareness and supporting the work of the American Cancer Society and other cancer causes.

Inspired by Relay for Life, the 2010 song quickly became an anthem for heroes everywhere, embraced by supporters in virtually every state and in more than 21 countries. The worldwide reach of Heroes first began in 2009, with the David Greer & Rachel Farley song, All of Our Heroes, produced by Shawn Mullins. That project, which was the first local effort to bring cancer surviovrs into the studio, was made possible by the generous and enthusiastic support of the project sponsors – businesses and individuals who’ve rallied to the cause and support the mission of finding a cure. On behalf of our heroes – thank you!

Today, you can still support the heroes in your life by downloading the song www.TheHeroesProject.com.

We Light A Candle

Tonight I light a candle, watch the flicker of the flame

The bagpipes play, the minstrel sings, we softly call your name

We line the path with tributes, not one forgotten soul

We honor those survivors, remember angels in the glow

Chorus

We light a candle, For all the loved ones lost

We light a candle, For survivors who live on

We light a candle, Stand together with our dream

We light a candle, And like angels we all sing

Young and old their stories told they walk right through the pain

Heads held high, it’s in their eyes, lives forever changed

Faith is strong, the fight goes on, tomorrow’s strife unsure

But tonight we dream on angels wings, we’ve got to find a cure