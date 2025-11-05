Local Roots, Global Reach!

When maierAMERICA first set up shop in Norcross 25 years ago, it wasn’t just another international company planting a flag in Georgia soil. It was the start of something bigger. Fast forward to today, and this German-born manufacturing powerhouse has not only helped shape Gwinnett’s industrial landscape, but it’s also celebrating a milestone that speaks volumes about community, craftsmanship, and cross-continental collaboration.

This year marks two major anniversaries: maierAMERICA’s 25th anniversary here in Gwinnett and their parent company’s jaw-dropping 100th year in operation overseas. That’s a century of precision engineering, innovation, and global leadership, all grounded in the same values that made their Norcross team thrive; quality work, loyal partnerships, and a deep respect for people who make progress happen.

A Quarter Century of Craftsmanship

maierAMERICA specializes in sealing and precision plastic components—tiny but mighty parts that make machines, vehicles, and manufacturing systems run smoothly. But beyond what they make is how they do it: with an eye for innovation and a heart for local impact.

Over the years, their Norcross facility has evolved into a high-tech hub employing talented locals, supporting suppliers, and connecting Georgia industry to global markets. It’s not just about building components; it’s about building connections.

High-tech meets hometown: Cutting-edge production equipment and local partnerships keep operations efficient and deeply rooted in the community.

Cutting-edge production equipment and local partnerships keep operations efficient and deeply rooted in the community. Made in Gwinnett, trusted worldwide: Their products travel far beyond county lines, powering systems across industries and continents.

Their products travel far beyond county lines, powering systems across industries and continents. Committed to people: From job creation to skill-building, maierAMERICA invests in its team and the next generation of engineers.

A Celebration That Spans Continents

The company’s anniversary celebration brought together local officials, community partners, and leaders from Germany for a day that honored both legacy and future. And in true Gwinnett fashion, it wasn’t just a business milestone; it was a community moment.

Part of what makes Gwinnett’s business ecosystem thrive is exactly this: the balance of global reach and local roots. Companies like maierAMERICA remind us that international success stories often start with neighborhood pride and a shared sense of purpose.

Here’s to 25 years of innovation, collaboration, and community, and to the next 100 years of making it happen right here in Gwinnett.

Learn more about Gwinnett’s business scene at guidetogwinnett.com/business-consulting!