Twinkling Lights & German Delight!

If you’ve ever dreamed of wandering through a snow-dusted German Christmas market, mug of mulled wine in hand, you don’t need a passport. You just need Lawrenceville Lawn. From November 28 through December 24, 2025, the Atlanta Christkindl Market returns to Gwinnett County, transforming downtown Lawrenceville into a glowing village of wooden chalets, festive scents, and old-world charm.

The best part? Admission is free, the parking is easy, and the cheer is endless.

A Market Made for Merrymakers

There’s something about this market that cuts through the chaos of the season. It’s not big or flashy, it’s the kind of place where you show up for the food and end up staying for the feeling. Maybe that’s what keeps people coming back.

This year’s Christkindl Market brings together local and international vendors offering everything from handcrafted ornaments and carved wooden toys to artisanal sweets and seasonal décor. And because no holiday outing is complete without a snack (or three), food lovers will find plenty to enjoy:

Authentic eats: Warm pretzels, schnitzel, and hearty bratwurst fresh off the grill.

Warm pretzels, schnitzel, and hearty bratwurst fresh off the grill. Sweets & sips: Mulled wine, hot cocoa, and gingerbread that hits the perfect holiday note.

Mulled wine, hot cocoa, and gingerbread that hits the perfect holiday note. Local flair: Home-made gifts and artisan goods that pair perfectly with all that German sparkle.

The Heart of Holiday Cheer

Between bites and browsing, you’ll find plenty of moments that make the season shine. Tree lighting ceremonies, live music performances, and visits from Santa Claus add a festive rhythm to the market’s month-long run. Families can even capture the magic with a photo opportunity at Santa’s chalet! Tickets for photos with Santa are available here.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick gift, a romantic date night, or a full day of family fun, the Christkindl Market offers something rare: a place where you can slow down, soak in the glow, and truly feel the holiday spirit.

So grab your scarf, rally your crew, and get ready to toast the season under the twinkling lights.

Discover more seasonal celebrations and community favorites at guidetogwinnett.com/festivals!