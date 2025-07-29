Locked, Loaded, & Ready to Roll!

You’ll hear it before you even walk in: the hum of conversation, the clink of metal, and the buzz of a crowd ready to buy, trade, and talk about all things firearms. The Lawrenceville Gun Show is back August 23–24, and it’s set to take over the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds with two action-packed days for gun enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone who loves a good deal on outdoor gear.

This is the kind of event where you can stumble upon a Civil War-era musket, pick up a handmade knife from a local craftsman, and learn how to properly care for your gear…all before lunch! Plus, if you’re not into firearms, there’s still plenty to explore: collectible coins, vintage gear, custom leatherwork, and cool finds you won’t see anywhere else.

Browse over 250 tables, loaded with everything from antique rifles and rare handguns to military surplus, tactical gear, ammo, knives, and survival tools. It’s a gun-lover’s dream, but it’s not just about the merchandise. The real fun? Meeting the people behind the tables—vendors who know their history, hobbyists with incredible collections, and local experts happy to swap stories, tips, and maybe even a few secrets of the trade.

The crowd is always diverse. You’ll find longtime enthusiasts, first-timers, and families just out for a weekend activity. And while the focus is on firearms and gear, the atmosphere is laid-back and welcoming, with a strong emphasis on safety and respect.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children, with VIP packages available for folks who want to skip the line and head straight for the goods! The show runs from 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 10 AM to 4 PM on Sunday, so there’s plenty of time to get your firearm fix.

Whether you’re adding to your collection or just want to experience one of Gwinnett’s most unique weekend events, this show’s got its sights set on you. For longtime collectors, it’s a chance to find that rare piece you’ve been hunting for. For newcomers, it’s a welcoming entry point into a community that’s all about knowledge, respect, and a shared love of the outdoors. One thing’s for sure—this weekend will be anything but dull, so load up and head out!

Keep your weekend plans locked and loaded at www.guidetogwinnett.com/festivals!