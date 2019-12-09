LoveGwinnett. It’s Our Mission.

Maybe you’ve seen the signs around town? Or on social media? On a t-shirt? Or a billboard?

In Gwinnett, when it comes to love, you’ve probably seen it everywhere.

At least we hope so.

For the team at Gwinnett Magazine, #LoveGwinnett is our mission – a commitment to light the fires of goodwill, kindness and appreciation for each other and the organizations in our community.

It’s something that comes naturally to us. “Gwinnett Magazine was founded on the premise of spreading good news. And after almost twenty-five years of publishing, I’m proud of the fact it’s still what we do. We’re the good news people,” says founder David Greer.

“We see good people and good works in Gwinnett every day,” says Greer. “We want to praise, recognize, encourage and show some love to Gwinnett whenever we can, and we always look forward to telling these stories.”

The #LoveGwinnett values are simple. Be Positive. Buy Local. Help Others.

“If we can focus on those things here at home, a whole lot of problems will get taken care of,” says Greer.

#LoveGwinnett is just the latest endeavor that’s focused on inspiration and motivation, a career-long passion for Greer.

“I find that doing work like our Heroes Project and Faith On! bring the most reward. I like to see the power of words to change thoughts and motivate people.” That was the motivation behind creating the Success Lives Here campaign and is also what’s driving #LoveGwinnett.

“We’re just trying to spread the love and bring people together along a common thread. I want us to be like the Red Cross of good news. Whenever we see and hear bad news, we want to come back with good news. Positive thinking. Let’s see if we can’t illuminate the heart and compassion I know to be the backbone of our community.”

Of course, we can’t do it alone. If you see some good news or have good news to share, just use social media and hashtag it with the #LoveGwinnett tag.

“Positive thinking is contagious, so let’s all do our part,” says Greer.

For more info on the #LoveGwinnett Initiative, shoot an email to david@LoveGwinnett.com.