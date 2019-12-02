You Can Afford to Give.

Click here and check out the full Guide To Giving Flipbook!

HOW TO BE AN ACTIVE PHILANTHROPIST ON ANY BUDGET

SURVEYS TELL US MOST AMERICANS believe charitable giving is important, but few of us are able to give as much as we like. So, you may wonder: how can you support the important work local nonprofits are doing without breaking the bank?

BIG HEART, SMALL BUDGET?

NO PROBLEM!

Supporting charities does not have to entail an enormous hit to your bank account. Today, many are embracing a mode of giving called active philanthropy. Active philanthropists use their time, energy, talent and social network to actively contribute to a nonprofit’s goals or bottom line. With little to no money, you can make a big difference by simply getting involved and offering some sweat equity.

Here are ways to either make your money work harder or contribute without spending a dime:

1. Volunteering is a great way to help your local nonprofits and connect with members of your community. If you don’t know where to start, Volunteer Match allows you to search for volunteer opportunities in Gwinnett County.



2. Giving blood saves lives, and it doesn’t take much time – you can even donate on your lunch break.



3. Did you know that credit card rewards programs will often let you donate to a charity with your rewards earnings right from their website?



4. For do-gooders with time and energy to spend, fundraising can be a huge boon for nonprofits. Contact your favorite local charity to coordinate an event, from bake sales to car washes.

5. Donating in-kind is another way to help. Goodwill of North Georgia and a number ofother local organizations accept clothing, furniture, household items and functioning electronics. Proceeds support training and employment services.



6. Do you have a milestone birthday or anniversary coming up? Ask for donationsin lieu of gifts. Struggling to come up with ideas for party favors? Donate a small amount to charity for each guest.

7. If you work for a large company, there’s a chance they’ll match any charitable donations that you make as part of their corporate responsibility initiatives.

Whichever way you choose to contribute, make sure that the organization you are donating to is thoroughly vetted. Do some research on the organization’s track record, strategy and leadership. How do they spend the money given to them? A charity evaluation tool like Charity Navigator will give you a good idea of where the money is going.

Click here and check out the full Guide To Giving Flipbook!

