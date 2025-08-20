Main Street Becomes the Main Event

Every September, Downtown Duluth pulls off a magic trick: it turns into the kind of small-town postcard you’d swear only existed in movies. You know the one—brick storefronts, bunting on the lampposts, the scent of funnel cake drifting through the air. That’s the Duluth Fall Festival, a two-day celebration that’s been charming Gwinnett County since 1983.

This year’s festival kicks off September 27-28, and it’s got a jam-packed calendar full of fun for the whole family! Whether you’re in the mood for funnel cake or a 5K (or both!), Main Street is the place to celebrate fall Gwinnett style!

Two Days, More Fun Than a Month’s Worth of Saturdays

This isn’t your average “stroll past a few tents” situation. The festival packs in:

A Festival With Roots

Part of the festival’s magic is how it’s managed to grow without outgrowing itself. The first Duluth Fall Festival was a way to raise money for downtown improvements—think park benches, landscaping, and a little hometown polish. Today, the scope is bigger, but the heart is the same: neighbors volunteering side-by-side, kids darting between booths, and generations of families making it an annual ritual.

It’s no small feat that a local tradition has become a regional draw while still feeling…well, local. That’s Duluth’s secret sauce—mix the buzz of a big event with the warmth of a place where people still wave at each other on Main Street.

So, whether you’re there for the food or the fiddles, mark your calendar. Duluth’s Main Street isn’t just the main road—it’s the main event!

For even more ways to spend a fall weekend, check out our full lineup of Gwinnett festivals! www.guidetogwinnett.com/festivals