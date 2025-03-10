Majors, Minors, Mountains, and Plenty of Life Lessons

Higher education isn’t just about lectures and textbooks (though at Young Harris College, those textbooks are free, which is a big win). It’s about growth, discovery, and preparing students to make an impact—and that’s exactly what Young Harris does best. It’s no surprise they’ve been named a 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award winner by GuideToGwinnett.com.

With small class sizes, undergraduate research opportunities, and a dynamic mix of academic programs, Young Harris offers students more than just a degree—it gives them the tools to thrive in their careers and communities. Whether they’re diving into Outdoor Studies, Public Policy & Law, or Business Analytics, students here are encouraged to explore, question, and lead. And with campus organizations, Greek life, and athletics, learning doesn’t stop when class is over.

The Best of Gwinnett Award isn’t just a title—it’s a recognition voted on by the community, celebrating organizations that truly make a difference. At Young Harris College, that means empowering students, shaping futures, and making education a lifelong adventure.

Contact

Phone: (800) 241-3754

Address: 1 College Street, Young Harris, GA 30582

Website: www.yhc.edu