You’re Never Too Old for Toylanta!

Toy collectors, nostalgia junkies, and wide-eyed kids—this one’s for you! Remember Toy Story 2’s Al the Toy Collector, on the hunt for Woody the cowboy doll to complete his rare toy collection? Well, now we’re all Al—except instead of begging our parents, we actually have the money to track down the toys we always wanted. And from March 28-30, Toylanta is bringing the ultimate treasure hunt to Gas South District in Duluth.

For three days, the convention center will be overflowing with vintage action figures, rare collectibles, and pop culture gold. Whether you’re hunting for an original Star Wars Kenner figure, a mint-condition G.I. Joe, or the one toy you swear you owned before it mysteriously disappeared, this is the place to find it.