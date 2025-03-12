You’re Never Too Old for Toylanta!

Toy collectors, nostalgia junkies, and wide-eyed kids—this one’s for you! Remember Toy Story 2’s Al the Toy Collector, on the hunt for Woody the cowboy doll to complete his rare toy collection? Well, now we’re all Al—except instead of begging our parents, we actually have the money to track down the toys we always wanted. And from March 28-30, Toylanta is bringing the ultimate treasure hunt to Gas South District in Duluth.
For three days, the convention center will be overflowing with vintage action figures, rare collectibles, and pop culture gold. Whether you’re hunting for an original Star Wars Kenner figure, a mint-condition G.I. Joe, or the one toy you swear you owned before it mysteriously disappeared, this is the place to find it.
Toy Companies You’ll Want to Check Out
Some of the best names in the toy business will be at Toylanta, bringing new releases, exclusives, and collector must-haves:
- Four Horsemen Studios – The creators of Mythic Legions and Cosmic Legions toy lines. Think ultra-detailed fantasy figures that make your old toys look like Happy Meal prizes.
- Spero Toys – Masters of ‘80s and ‘90s-inspired action figures with their Animal Warriors of the Kingdomline. Everyone loves armored battle animals!
- BigBadWorkshop & Fresh Monkey Fiction – The minds behind Operation: Monster Force, a line so detailed, it makes you want to keep the figures in the box (but we know you won’t).
Meet the Icons of Toys & Pop Culture
With a Classic Ticket, you’ll have access to panels featuring some of the biggest names in toy design, film, and pop culture:
- David Vonner – The mastermind behind Marvel Legends and Marvel Universe figurines. If you’ve ever owned an action figure, odds are he helped design it.
- Steve Cardenas – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Rocky DeSantos, aka the Red Ranger. Suit up for a chance to meet him in person!
- Sgt. Slaughter – The real-life G.I. Joe. WWE Hall of Famer, wrestling icon, and the first-ever living G.I. Joe action figure.
- Paige Turco – April O’Neil from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II & III.
Power Up VIP ticket holders get access to exclusive Power-Con panels, including:
- Daniel Benedict – Filmmaker and designer of Masters of the Universe Classics’ Castle Grayskullman.
- Joshua Sky – Writer for He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, She-Ra, and Hot Wheels.
- And more!
Claim Your Spot at Toylanta
- Classic Ticket ($25, $40 at the door) – Access to all three days, show floor, and main panels.
- Power Up VIP ($50, $65 at the door) – Early shopping, after-hours events, and Power-Con panels.
- ATL-25 VIP ($100, pre-sale only) – Includes the exclusive ATL-25 figure + all Power Up perks.
Kids 15 and under get in FREE with their adult parent or guardian. Military, veterans, and first responderscan claim a free Saturday OR Sunday ticket (cannot be combined or discounted from any other ticket package).
Start making space on your shelves and maybe think twice before tossing that childhood favorite into the donation bin—we all saw what happened to Jessie in Toy Story 2, and honestly, we’re still not over it. Get your tickets now!
If you’re on a toy shopping spree, find more of your faves at www.guidetogwinnett.com/shopping.