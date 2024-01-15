Making Gwinnett Greener: How Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is Leading the Way

Since 1980, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has been a driving force in Gwinnett County, fostering a community deeply rooted in environmental consciousness and action. This Keep America Beautiful-affiliated nonprofit isn’t just another environmental group; it’s a pivotal part of the community’s fabric, inspiring residents and businesses alike to actively participate in creating a sustainable and healthy environment.

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful’s approach is multifaceted, focusing primarily on education and engagement. They understand that knowledge is power, especially when it comes to environmental stewardship. By organizing workshops, participating in local events, and introducing programs in schools, they spread awareness about the importance of each person’s role in environmental conservation. Their efforts demystify complex environmental issues, making them accessible and actionable for everyone in the community.

The organization’s mission is to connect people and resources for a sustainable Gwinnett and their impact is visible across various initiatives. From promoting recycling and waste reduction to encouraging the beautification of public spaces, their projects are diverse. They not only address the present environmental needs of Gwinnett County but also lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future. Some of their signature programs include Adopt-A-Road, Adopt-A-Stream, Great America Cleanup and the Green Youth Advisory Council, just to name a few.

Partnerships form the backbone of Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful’s strategy. By collaborating with local businesses, government bodies, and other organizations, they amplify their reach and effectiveness. These partnerships are not just about pooling resources but also about building a shared vision for a cleaner, greener community. Through their multi-decade partnership with Gwinnett County Public Schools, GC&B has been able to implement initiatives through their Green & Healthy Schools Program such as the Food Waste Warriors project in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund, focusing on ways to reduce food waste in cafeterias and turning it into compost to go in learning gardens at campuses across the district. Through their amazing relationship with Gwinnett County partners, they co-host annual and semiannual events such as America Recycles Day, Earth Day and Household Hazardous Waste as well as Great Gwinnett Wetlands and Bring One for the Chipper.

The group’s efforts complement the broader objectives highlighted in “The Guide to Gwinnett,” published by The Gwinnett Magazine. This guide serves as a comprehensive resource for residents and visitors alike, offering insights into the county’s attractions, services, and community initiatives. It underscores the importance of organizations like Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful, highlighting their role in enhancing the county’s quality of life.

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is more than just an organization. It’s a testament to what a community can achieve when it comes together for a common cause. Their work goes beyond environmental conservation; it’s about fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility among the residents of Gwinnett County. As they continue their journey, the message is clear: every individual action counts, and together, they can keep Gwinnett clean and beautiful for generations to come.

To learn more about Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful and to join their journey, visit www.gwinnettcb.org.