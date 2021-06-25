Mayor David Still Joins the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast!

There’s so much fascinating and forgotten history behind the places we call home. For example, did you know that in Lawrenceville, there was once a pigeon problem around the historic courthouse—and the government gave people permission to come and shoot the pigeons? Or that Lawrenceville’s old jail had just four cells and still stands today, located right by Strange Taco Bar?

Those are just a couple of the surprising stories about the city that Mayor David Still has gathered over the years. As a fourth generation Gwinnettian with many fellow family members who’ve served in the city’s government, David has seen Lawrenceville transform and evolve all throughout his life. His long history working in journalism, business, then mergers and acquisitions helped him make a name for himself in the city, eventually leading David to serve on various city boards and associations until he was personally asked to run for mayor.

In this month’s episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, get to know Mayor David Still’s intriguing family history, learn what inspired him to serve others through political office and discover his vision for Lawrenceville’s future.

And don’t forget – we’re dropping a new conversation with Lawrenceville luminaries every month through the rest of 2021 to celebrate the city’s Bicentennial. So, stay tuned and don’t forget to subscribe!