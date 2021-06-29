A Voice for the Voiceless: Defending the Injured through Storytelling & Compassion

When you get in an accident or suffer a serious injury, it can be one of the scariest, most uncertain times. Especially if you’ve never had one before, it’s difficult to know what your next steps should be or if contacting a lawyer is right for your situation. What’s most important during those times is to find someone you can trust to provide the right guidance and information, so that you can gain peace and move on to the next chapter of your life.

Michael Coker is passionate about helping those in his community and providing the resources and expertise they need to navigate tough situations. For almost 10 years, he’s defended Gwinnett injury victims through his practice, the Law Offices of R. Michael Coker, based in Lawrenceville and Duluth. He and his adept team believe those involved in a serious accident should be informed, not pressured. It’s why they provide free consultations, keeping their door open to discuss cases and give advice while leaving the final decision up to the client.

A Gwinnett native with a background in theatre and public speaking, Coker loves storytelling and utilizes this passion to best convey his clients’ stories so that they can get the justice they deserve.

In today’s episode of the Gwinnett Podcast, learn Michael Coker’s tips on finding the right lawyer, hear his story and discover the caring philosophy behind his practice!