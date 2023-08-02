Chief John Mullin always had a passion for law enforcement.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Chief Mullin knew the answer.

As police chief, Mullin works hard to promote community engagement and keep the city safe. Through round table discussions and hearing the concerns, he’s been able to help improve the department. Through implementing community meetings, he’s able to listen and learn.

It’s all about getting to know the people you serve and serve with.

Chief Mullin has been serving Lawrenceville for less than a year, but has been in Georgia for some time. He attended the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York and had planned on joining the NYPD, but after visiting his parents in Atlanta, Mullin joined the Fulton County Police Department at 22 years old.

Learn about the Citizens Police Academy, an opportunity to get an in-depth look inside the police department. Get to know more about all the initiatives the Lawrenceville Police Department is taking on this episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast.

The Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast is a fun-filled show that brings you up-to-date on the latest events happening in the city of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Hosted by Nate McGill from Gwinnett Magazine, the podcast is all about celebrating the bicentennial anniversary of this charming southern town.