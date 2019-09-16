Mercer University, Gwinnett County Public Schools, FBI Atlanta Division Partner to Offer New Cybersecurity Program

Ever wanted to work for the FBI? Students at Paul Duke STEM High School now have the opportunity to explore what working for the FBI or in cybersecurity would look like thanks to a new Dual Enrollment program.

Mercer University, Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta Division are partnering to offer the innovative Cybersecurity Dual Enrollment Program during the 2019-2020 academic year for students at Paul Duke STEM in Norcross.

The cohort program, held each Friday on Mercer’s Cecil B. Day Graduate and Professional Campus in Atlanta, is one of only four such programs in the nation, with others located in Arlington, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Weston, Florida.

“The Mercer University Cybersecurity Dual Enrollment Program provides Paul Duke STEM students with college-level course material and opportunities to explore applications in partnership with the FBI,” said Dr. Jonathon Wetherington, principal of Paul Duke STEM High.

“This program builds upon the foundational experiences in cybersecurity that these students had at Paul Duke STEM and helps transform theory into practice through the partnership with FBI Atlanta Division. Through innovative programs such as this, Paul Duke STEM High School students are provided with transformative learning experiences that prepare students for the careers of tomorrow. We are extremely grateful that Mercer chose Gwinnett County Public Schools and Paul Duke STEM for this exclusive opportunity.”

Courses will be led by faculty members in the University’s College of Professional Advancement with special presentations by FBI agents.

Gary Blome, assistant professor of informatics, will teach a course on “Introduction to Informatics” this fall, and Dr. Vikraman Baskaran, associate professor of informatics, will teach a course on “Computer Privacy, Ethics, Crime and Society” in the spring.

“Cybersecurity continues to be a relevant and imperative topic of focus. Each participating partner should be commended for their efforts in providing this unique opportunity to students,” said Dr. Caroline Brackette, assistant dean for experiential learning and strategic partnerships and associate professor of counseling in the College of Professional Advancement. “In addition to earning high school and college credit, students will learn from FBI agents and engage in experiences to better understand the work of the FBI beyond what is portrayed on television and in movies.”

Students from Paul Duke STEM High School were selected for the program at no cost to the students. In addition to classroom learning, they will participate in several experiences outside the classroom, including visits to the Atlanta FBI Field Office and to Mercer’s Macon campus.

“We are thrilled to partner with the FBI Atlanta Division and Paul Duke STEM High School to help educate our community on cybersecurity with this innovative educational program,” said Dr. Kelly L. Holloway, assistant vice president for enrollment management at Mercer. “Students will have the opportunity to learn from industry and academic leaders while earning college credit at no cost.”