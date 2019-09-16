Know the Candidates: Snellville’s Mayor and Council Hopefuls

There will be an election for City Council November 5 after six candidates qualified for two seats.

No one qualified to run against Mayor Barbara Bender, who filled in as defacto mayor after former Mayor Tom Witt’s suspension in 2017, and who was appointed earlier this year to finish out Witt’s term as official mayor through 2019.

Those who qualified are as follows:

(I) Denotes incumbent

Mayor

Barbara Bender (I)

No opponent

Post 1

Dave Emanuel (I)

Cortez Riden

Post 2

Wanda Blow

Solange Destang

Brittany Marmol

Thomas S. Mwambay

(Incumbent Roger Marmol did not see re-election.)

Polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 5 in the Community Room at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road. If no candidate receives a majority vote, then a runoff election will be held on Dec. 3, at the same location.