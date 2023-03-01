Meredith Bailey Promoted to Creative Director of Gwinnett Chamber

After nine years with the organization, Meredith Bailey has been promoted to Creative Director. In this elevated role, Meredith will lead creative direction and branding strategy for the Gwinnett Chamber, working initially to complete a comprehensive style guide that yields consistent brand positioning throughout the organization. She will manage the day-to-day operations of graphic design and implement web development strategies to maintain the Chamber’s position as a thought leader in strategic branding. She will also oversee the new Design & Event Services Coordinator position, leveraging the strengths and skills of the individual in this role to support organizational needs for A/V production services, photography, videography, and graphic design.

Meredith is a proven professional and team-oriented coworker, can be relied upon to get the job done, and maintains a collective 15-years of experience in web development and graphic design. Her contributions over the last decade are deserving of this recognition and we congratulate her on this accomplishment!