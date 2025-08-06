Mom & Dad, Your Break Starts Now!

The kids are back in school, the morning rush is over, and your house is (momentarily) quiet. After a summer of sunscreen, snack runs, and non-stop schedules, it’s time for Gwinnett parents to breathe, stretch, and maybe even sip something bubbly. Now that your calendar has a little wiggle room, why not make the most of it?

Let’s start with mornings. There’s no better way to kick off a kid-free weekday than brunch with friends at The Flying Biscuit Cafe in Peachtree Corners—hello, fluffy biscuits and cranberry apple butter! Or, if you’re feeling fancy, head to The Brunch Apothecary in Dacula, where the sweet tea flows and the shrimp and grits are worth writing home about.

Afternoons are perfect for exploring Gwinnett’s green spaces—Little Mulberry Park and Tribble Mill Park are local gems where you can hike, bike, or just sit with a good book (remember those?). And for those craving community, check out art, yoga, or cooking classes through local rec centers or spots like the Hudgens Center for Art & Learning. Pro tip: It’s way more fun when there’s no glitter glue involved!

Need to stock up on fresh produce (and maybe sneak in a pastry)? The Lilburn Farmers Market and Snellville Farmers Market are musts. From homemade goodies to just-harvested veggies, these markets are a treasure hunt for food lovers and a great spot to soak in small-town charm.

And when the school day’s done and the babysitter’s on duty, it’s time to unwind adult-style. Start your evening with sunset views and craft cocktails at The Rooftop Sugar Hill, a stylish spot perched above downtown with skyline vibes and small-town charm. For something more casual, grab a flight at Social Fox Brewing in Norcross, or head to StillFire Brewing in Suwanee for live music and a laid-back vibe. Want to make it a real escape? Treat yourself to a day—or a night—at Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, where wine tastings, spa treatments, and total relaxation await just a short drive away.

The back-to-school season isn’t just about getting the kids back into a routine—it’s your chance to rediscover what you love about living in Gwinnett. From brunch dates to brewery nights, your parent “recess” has officially begun!

Plan your next date night with endless options for what fits you at https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/Categories!