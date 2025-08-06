Labor Day the Gwinnett Way!

Labor Day weekend means soaking up those final days of summer and diving headfirst into fall—all with the perfect Southern spin. It’s that magical time when pools are still open, grills are still hot, and the first hints of cooler evenings sneak in. Around here, we don’t just take a break—we turn the long weekend into a full-blown celebration!

From lakefront fireworks to block parties and live music under the stars, Gwinnett’s got a packed lineup of events to help you close out summer in style. Whether you’re in the mood for beach vibes, classic rock, or Vegas-style flair, there’s something happening right around the corner.

Lake Lanier Islands: Resort-Style Labor Day Vibes

Lake Lanier Islands is going all out for Labor Day weekend with a packed calendar of lakeside fun. Expect poolside lounging, festive cookouts, sunset cruises, and live music across the resort. You can test your skills at duckpin bowling, show off your tropical moves at the luau, or just kick back at the fire pits with a drink in hand. The weekend wraps with a massive fireworks show over the lake on Sunday night, with prime viewing right from the beach.

Stone Mountain Park: Classic Labor Day Weekend

Stone Mountain Park is another go-to if you’re looking for a big holiday bash. All weekend long, attractions stay open late, and every night ends with the classic Lasershow Spectacular followed by extended fireworks. There’s also live entertainment during the day, including the Silver Starlets aerial acrobatic show on the Memorial Lawn. It’s a family-friendly, tradition-filled way to say goodbye to summer.

Norcross: Summer Concert Series Finale

Over in Norcross, you can kick off the holiday early on Friday night with a free Summer Concert Series show at Thrasher Park. The finale features 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience—an Eagles tribute band that nails every harmony and guitar solo. It’s the perfect way to ease into the long weekend with a picnic blanket, good company, and a whole lot of “Hotel California.”

Duluth: Viva Las Duluth Night

Duluth brings the party on Saturday night with Viva Las Duluth, a Vegas-themed bash in Downtown Duluth. Expect music, entertainment, and a whole lot of glitz and glam—all in true Gwinnett style. Bring your crew, your lawn chairs, and your best party mood.

From fireworks to food trucks and backyard concerts, Gwinnett knows how to do Labor Day right. Stay local, celebrate big, and send off summer in style!

