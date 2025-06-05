More Than Medicine at Piedmont Eastside

If you’ve lived in Gwinnett for a while, chances are Piedmont Eastside has touched your life at some point. Maybe you’ve been there for a checkup, surgery, or to visit a friend. For over 40 years, Piedmont Eastside has been keeping Gwinnett healthy with two campuses, 305 beds, over 700 board-certified doctors, and more than a thousand staff members making it all happen.

And as Gwinnett keeps growing, so does Piedmont Eastside. They’ve opened new primary care practices in Snellville, Lawrenceville, and Lilburn, making it even easier to get the care you need without a long drive.

Surgery That Keeps Up with the Times

If you ever need surgery, you want it to be as quick and painless as possible, right? That’s why they’re part of Georgia’s top robotic surgery network. They’ve got some serious tech on their side—like the ION robot and da Vinci Robotic System.

ION Robot : Perfect for lung procedures, with a 180-degree scope to reach every part of the lung. It’s precise and effective, cutting down on guesswork.

: Perfect for lung procedures, with a 180-degree scope to reach every part of the lung. It’s precise and effective, cutting down on guesswork. da Vinci Robotic System: Think four robotic arms making tiny, precise incisions. Less pain, faster recovery, and fewer scars.

They’ve been using these systems since 2010, making a big difference for patients who just want to heal up and get back to their lives.

Heart Health When It Counts

Heart issues are no joke, and Piedmont Eastside knows it. The Piedmont Heart and Vascular Institute (PHI) at Eastside is always ready for the tough stuff—from heart transplants to pacemaker placements. They’re an Accredited Chest Pain Center with PCI, which means they’re set up to respond fast when every second counts.

PHI Eastside has earned some pretty impressive awards, too. They’re on the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.

Leading the Way in Women’s Health

Piedmont Eastside reached a milestone in Women’s Services when they opened the County’s first Obstetric Emergency Department (OB-ED). This 24/7 facility ensures expecting mothers facing urgent prenatal or postpartum concerns receive immediate care. This center welcomes more than 1,500 annually! It’s a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, capable of taking care of infants born before 32 weeks or with critical health issues, and offers private birthing suites.

Support That Stays with You

Leaving the hospital doesn’t mean the support stops, either. At the Inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Center (IPAR) on the South Campus, patients recovering from surgery or illness get the help they need to get back on their feet.

Beyond the Hospital Walls

At the end of the day, this Snellville hospital is more than just a place you go when you’re sick. It’s where the community turns for help, support, and quality care—whether it’s cutting-edge surgery, heart health, or long-term recovery. Piedmont Eastside is always there when you need it because caring for the community is at the heart of what they do.

Want to learn more? Visit www.piedmont.org/locations/piedmont-eastside-medical/about or stop by one of their campuses: